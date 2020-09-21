Sheriff: Holland standoff suspect arrested

The names of the victim and suspect were withheld.

HOLLAND, Mich — A suspect is in jail after allegedly assaulting someone with a knife and barricading themselves inside a home in Holland Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said it happened on Sunday around 7:30 p.m. at a home located on Butternut Drive in the Leisure Estate Mobile Home Park.

The sheriff's office said the authorities were called to a home after receiving a report of a domestic situation involving a knife.

The suspect refused to talk with authorities and barricaded the door. Eventually, a negotiation and critical response team was called to the scene and the suspect was taken into custody without incident or injury.

The names of the victim and suspect were withheld. More details will likely be released following the suspect's arraignment.

