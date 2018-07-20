HOLLAND, Mich. — Michael Andree immediately knew something was wrong.

"I got a phone call from Hannah's mother asking me to come over," says Andree.

Michael's nightmare became a reality when his niece Hannah was killed in a car crash.

"I don't think there's any emotion that unless you've been through it, you can describe it as," says Andree.

22-year-old Hannah Kwekel was in a car with her husband 24-year-old Logan Albaugh Tuesday afternoon near the intersection of M-40 and 128th Avenue.

Police say they were struck by a vehicle that missed a stop sign. The young couple had been married for just a few weeks.

Thursday night more than a hundred people turned out for a silent ride to honor Hannah and Logan.

"We're gathered here because this is a tragedy that is hard to put words to, everybody wants to be here to support," says Andree.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM