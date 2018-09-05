No Tulip Time is complete without the Volksparade. The annual event took place Wednesday afternoon bringing thousands into Holland, including Governor Rick Snyder, as he took in his final Tulip Time in office.

"I'm proud to be here every year because this is Pure Michigan," Governor Snyder said. "It's kind of the start of the summer season, gets everyone fired up and it's wonderful to see everyone here."

Governor Snyder has never missed this event and the crowd has noticed.

"It's great to see him in the Tulip Time parade. It puts him on a level with regular people," one paradegoer said.

"Absolutely. Support the community the local community, great," another added.

Dawning full Dutch attire Snyder says it's traditions like this that really highlight the good in our community.

"This is a way we can all come together and a fun exciting way to celebrate a wonderful heritage," Snyder added.

"Even if you're not Dutch you should be proud of the Dutch heritage we have here in Michigan," he said.

Tulip Time's next parade, the Kinderparade, is slated for Thursday, May 10 at 2:00 p.m.

