Street Performer Series to return to Holland in June

The city is currently taking applications for performers. The deadline to apply is Friday, May 28.

HOLLAND, Michigan — With COVID-19 restrictions lifting, the annual Street Performer Series will return to Holland this summer. Each Thursday from 6:30-8:30 p.m., artists will take to the streets of downtown Holland to perform. The series runs from June 17 until Aug. 19.

“We’re very excited to be able to host the Street Performer Series again this summer after having to cancel last year’s event,” said Downtown Holland Marketing Coordinator Kara de Alvare. “We know that so many members of our community and visitors to the area look forward to the event each summer."

Extra safety precautions will be taken, including closing 8th Street to traffic to allow for extra social distancing, de Alvare said. Performance locations will also be limited and visitors will be encouraged to wear a mask if they can.

Applications are currently being accepted for performing artists. The deadline to apply is Friday, May 28. Those interested can fill out an application by clicking here. A link to a video or audio recording must be submitted with the application. Performers must be 18 or older to apply and groups are limited to four members to allow for social distancing.

In addition, performers selected for the series must obtain a Downtown Holland Street Performer Permit, which is available online.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.