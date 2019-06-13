HOLLAND, Mich. — An 18-year-old Holland Township man has been arrested by the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office for a home invasion.

The suspect was taken into custody in Zeeland Thursday morning.

According to a release from the sheriff's office a home owner called and reported a suspect in the home on Foxwood Trail in Holland Township.

Deputies responded and attempted to locate the suspect who had fled. After a short time a man matching the suspect's description was taken into custody in the city of Zeeland.

Deputies said, through the investigation it has been made clear that the suspect is also involved in at least three other home invasions within the last month in the general area of 112th and James Street in Holland Township.

These incidents happened between the hours of 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. Deputies said all of the home that were entered were unlocked.

The suspect has been lodged in the Ottawa County Jail and his name will be released after he is arraigned.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.

