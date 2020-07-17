Man charged with shooting woman in the face in Holland Township

Willie Riley is lodged in the Ottawa County Jail with a $2 million bond.

HOLLAND, Michigan — Willie Thomas Riley, 31, has been charged after the Ottawa County Department said he shot a woman in the face Wednesday following an argument.

The Ottawa County Prosecutor has charged Riley with Assault with Intent to Murder.

The shooting happened happened in the 500 block of 136th Avenue in Holland Township around 3:10 p.m. Deputies said the man and the woman were having a domestic dispute and the man fired a shot at the woman and then jumped of a second-story balcony.

The victim was taken to the hospital and police said she remains in stable condition. The suspect was located after about an hour and taken into custody.

Police said three children were also in the apartment at the time of the shooting. The children were not injured and have been placed in the care of other family members.

Riley is lodged in the Ottawa County Jail with a $2 million bond.

