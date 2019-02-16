HOLLAND, Mich. — Authorities in Ottawa County are searching for a 23-year-old Holland man they believe is responsible for shooting and killing a 14-year-old overnight.

A two county felony warrant has been issued for 23-year-old Claudio Estrada Jr. The county prosecutor's office has issued open murder and felony firearm charges against the Holland man. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities included a photo of Estrada in hopes the community could help locate him. Estrada is described being 5 foot 10 inches and around 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

According to deputies, 14-year-old Troy Wells, Jr. was was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at the Hampton Inn on Felch Street in Holland around midnight. He was pronounced dead at Holland Hospital.

Abigail Stricker

Deputies searched the hotel but no other victims were found and the suspect or suspects had left the scene. Deputies previously reported the incident does appear to have some connection to gang activity, but they have not said to what extent.

Anyone with information or tips can contact Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT or www.mosotips.com

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.