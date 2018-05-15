This week a group of West Michigan students are headed to the Big Apple to perform one on of the world's most famous stages.

"Legends. It's where they go," said Eileen Ellis, a Holland High junior.

"The pinnacle of musical and theatrical performance," Emily Ellis, Eileen's sister added.

Forty-five students from Holland High and Calgary Christian Schools will trek to New York to perform at Carnegie Hall with two other college groups. The students were invited by guest conductor Dr. Ryan Kelly, the former director of the Holland Chorale.

"It's something that I've really seen them rise to the occasion and work really hard. We're excited to have this opportunity," said Sarah Cox, Holland High's Choir Director.

It's an opportunity they've been working tirelessly for and one they say will be worth it as they embark on this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

"It's always been kind of like a dream to perform on a stage as big as Carnegie Hall," said junior, Ian Fritz.

"I just know it's going to be a real life changing experience," Lola Salazar added.

The students will sing at Carnegie Hall on Saturday, May 19. They'll also have an opportunity to catch a few Broadway shows while they're there.

