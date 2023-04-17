x
Holland Zeeland

Time is running out to order potted bulbs ahead of Holland's Tulip Time festival

You can order 10-inch pots that contain 10 bulbs ready to bloom the first week of May. Orders are open until April 20.

HOLLAND, Michigan — Each spring, hundreds of thousands of tulips bloom across Holland for the annual Tulip Time Festival

This year, the festival is set for May 6-14. 

Ahead of the festival, organizers are selling pots with tulip bulbs for $15 a piece. 

Online orders can be taken through April 20, which pickup dates on April 20 and April 22.

You can click here to learn more and place your online orders.

Pick-up is at the Holland Parks & Cemeteries office. 429 E 24th St.

You can check out the progress of the Tulips here. 

