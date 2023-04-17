Time is running out to order potted bulbs ahead of Holland's Tulip Time festival

HOLLAND, Michigan — Each spring, hundreds of thousands of tulips bloom across Holland for the annual Tulip Time Festival.
This year, the festival is set for May 6-14.
Ahead of the festival, organizers are selling pots with tulip bulbs for $15 a piece.
Online orders can be taken through April 20, which pickup dates on April 20 and April 22.
You can click here to learn more and place your online orders.
Pick-up is at the Holland Parks & Cemeteries office. 429 E 24th St.
You can check out the progress of the Tulips here.
