Tulip Time announces winner of 2022 poster contest

Over 100 artists entered work in this year's competition.

HOLLAND, Michigan — The winner of the Tulip Time 2022 poster competition was announced Thursday evening, crowning Kate Moynihan and her painting “Bursting with Color” as the official poster for the festival.

"Bursting with Color" is an oil painting that showcases the different-colored tulips that Holland is known for.

"We are thrilled with this year's artwork," said Executive Director of Tulip Time Festival Gwen Auwerda. "The piece is vibrant and reminds us that spring Is around the corner."

While this is Moynihan's first year as the poster competition winner, this is her second time serving as the artist behind the poster. In 2004, before the contest was started, Moynihan was commissioned to paint the official Tulip Time poster.

This year, over 100 artists entered work in the competition, which were narrowed down to a Top 20. Officials say the pieces entered this year were "some of the most diverse set of art the festival has seen to date in both theme and style."

The First Bloem event was held at Warehouse 6 Thursday, where the Top 20 artists convened with their work to hear the results of the contest.

A copy of "Bursting with Color" can be purchased at the Tulip Time Festival Office. Other merchandise with the poster's design with also be available.

Moynihan has been a professional artist for 25 years, where she works with thick layers of oil paint. As a registered nurse, Moynihan uses art to create "energizing" pieces. She also works in acrylic and collage.

As a Michigan native, Moynihan's work often features Michigan landscapes, with her signature motif being a white birch. Her memoir, "A Lone Birch, My Artistic Journey", is an homage to that.

Moynihan previously owned Moynihan Gallery and Framing on Eighth Street in downtown Holland. She retired recently after 25 years.

For more information on the 2022 Tulip Time Festival, click here. See more poster entries here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.