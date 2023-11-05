Watch the 2023 Tulip Time Kinderparade

Hundreds of elementary students will march in the parade dressed in full costume.

HOLLAND, Michigan — The Tulip Time Kinderparade (Children's Parade) is back again in Holland at this year's Tulip Time Festival.

Hundreds of elementary students from throughout the area will participate in the parade, each school and grade with their own different theme celebrating the town's Dutch heritage.

In addition to the children marching in the parade, there will also be dozens of bands from middle and high schools in West Michigan performing alongside community parade floats.

The Kinderparade kicks off at 2 p.m., after the community street scrubbing and white glove inspection.

Learn more about the Kinderparade here.

