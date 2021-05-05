'A step back in time': Tall ship tours return to Tulip Time

Whether it's a scenic ride in the Lindy Lou or a trip back in time on the Friends Good Will, the museum is happy to be back sharing this tradition.

HOLLAND, Mich. — Tulip Time events aren't just on land. One of them is right on the water, thanks to the Michigan Maritime Museum.

On Wednesday, 13 ON YOUR SIDE got an inside look at a piece of history floating in the city of Holland.

Back this year are the Tall Ship Dockside Tours.

Guests can first visit the Lindy Lou, a replica 1900s electric river launch boat that tours guests along the lake.

Captain Chuck Mann runs the boat.

"I just love running the boat and all the people you get to meet," he said. "It's really a lot of fun."

But the Lindy Lou isn't all the Michigan Maritime Museum brings to Tulip Time. Guests can also climb aboard the tall ship Friends Good Will.

The ship is a replica of a top sail merchant sloop that plied the waters of the Great Lakes in the early 19th century. She is 101 feet long and has a mast that goes up 80 feet. She is the museum’s flagship and sails from her home port of South Haven daily in the height of summer. Staff and volunteer crew, dressed in period clothes, offer passengers a glimpse into the life and operations of a Great Lakes sailor.

Captain Bob Harnish is the Commander of the Fleet.

"We like to share the sailing heritage of the Dutch with the visitors to Tulip Time Festival," said Harnish.

Guests are split into small groups and given a tour around the boat while learning more about its history.

"We sail and are rigged by all traditional means so it's very exciting and interesting for people to step onboard the ship, take a step back in time and see what it's like to be on an actual traditionally rigged and sailed vessel," said Harnish.

He says it's an exciting experience.

"Most people haven't had the opportunity to step onboard a ship of this nature and it's just a great thing. Kids, young and old are equally as excited," he said.

So whether it's a scenic ride in the Lindy Lou or a trip back in time on the Friends Good Will, the museum is happy to be back sharing this tradition.

"We had a trying but successful season given the circumstances last year and we're really happy to be back at Tulip Time this year to share our tall ship and what we do at the Michigan Maritime Museum," said Harnish.

