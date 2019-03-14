Those from Chicago hoping to see five million blooming tulips this spring, are in luck!

Amtrak Midwest has announced additional trains from Chicago to Holland, Mich., on May 4 and 11 to cater to the city's annual Tulip Time Festival.

These special trains will allow for same-day trips for those coming from out of town.

Train 374 will depart from Chicago at 7:05 a.m., Hammond-Whiting, Ind., at 7:29 a.m. (both times Central), St. Joseph at 10:01 a.m., Bangor at 10:37 a.m., and arrive in Holland at 11:28 a.m. (all Michigan times Eastern). Train 375 leaves Holland at 5:50 p.m., Bangor at 6:33 p.m., St. Joseph at 7:11 p.m., Hammond-Whiting at 7:51 p.m. and arrives in Chicago at 8:24 p.m.

Purchase tickets on Amtrak.com.

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this.

Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now. Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.