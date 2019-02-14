HOLLAND, Michigan — It may be a cold and blustery winter out there, but that also means that spring will be here before you know it.
One of the most anticipated events for spring in West Michigan is Holland’s Tulip Time. And even though it is months away they are busy preparing for the festival.
Thursday, Tulip Time announced that the artists for the Klompen Garden have been chosen. The garden will showcase 45 pairs of large ‘wooden’ shoes installed in city parks and tulip beds throughout downtown Holland.
The artists are from Ottawa, Allegan, Kent, Muskegon and Kalamazoo Counties and had to submit design concepts to the Klompen Garden Committee for consideration. Each artist will get a large pair (34”L x 12”W x 12”H) of ‘wooden’ shoes for their artwork.
The artists, or groups of collaborating artists selected to create this unique garden are:
Name/Organization Concept Name
Art for All Tulips for All
Donna and Gary Bogle Klompen Cakes on a Klompen
Barbara Carlson Tulips, Sunshine & Whimsy
Amber Darsch, Color Me Well Graphics A Small Town, Big Traditions
Amber Darsch, Color Me Well Graphics I Dance Among the Tulips
Beth De Jong Earth, Wind, and Spitfire
Perla DeLeon FIESTA TULIPAN
Evergreen Day Center Geo Past
Evergreen Day Center Walk in my Shoes
Amanda Fickel Shoes of a Feather
Jackie Foss Sew Dutch
Jackie Foss Starry Shoes
Christopher Garcia Night and Day
Olivia Hill Folk Art Klompen
Susan Hill Dorothy Goes Dutch
Susan Hill Traditional Delft
Holland Area Arts Council Color Wheel of Spring
Kids’ Food Basket A Community Solution
Diane Kovacich Holland, the Jewel of Michigan’s West Coast
Marsha Marier Dancing Tootsies
Marsha Marier Nature’s Marigold Dance
Claire Miller Bloem Kus
Claire Miller Holland Hue
Veronica Morgan Dutch Lullaby
Veronica Morgan Street Scrubber
Rozlin Opolka Dance Among the Fireflies
Angela Price Keyan
Delaney Ann Prins Holland Traditions
Delaney Ann Prins Piet Mondrian goes Orange!
Stephanie Sebright 90 Years of Dance
Cathryn Schofield Flowers out of Foot Steps
Lisa Schulist In Full Bloom
The Slikkers Family Yacht Feet
Carolyn Stich A Punny Bouquet
Carolyn Stich Star Light, Star Bright
Kimberly Smith Glass Slippers
Zoe Streiff The Dutch Birdhouse
Tulip Time Festival Heirloom
Kelly Vander Kley Glass Flowers in Orange
Kelly Vander Kley Kleurrijk Klompen
Priscilla Walsh Orange you going to dance?
Heidi Weller De Oranje Klompen
Heidi Weller Klompen van Delftware
Robert Wilson Music to My Feet
Robert Wilson Vintage 90
The juror’s pick will be awarded a grand prize of $1,000 and will be announced at an artist reception on April 11.
The public will also have a chance to vote for their favorites of the remaining 44 klompen between May 1 – 11, 2019. The top three public picks will be announced on May 12. Of the public votes, first place will be awarded $500, second place will be awarded $300 and third place will be awarded $200. For more information visit: www.tuliptime.com/klompen-garden.