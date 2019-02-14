HOLLAND, Michigan — It may be a cold and blustery winter out there, but that also means that spring will be here before you know it.

One of the most anticipated events for spring in West Michigan is Holland’s Tulip Time. And even though it is months away they are busy preparing for the festival.

Thursday, Tulip Time announced that the artists for the Klompen Garden have been chosen. The garden will showcase 45 pairs of large ‘wooden’ shoes installed in city parks and tulip beds throughout downtown Holland.

The artists are from Ottawa, Allegan, Kent, Muskegon and Kalamazoo Counties and had to submit design concepts to the Klompen Garden Committee for consideration. Each artist will get a large pair (34”L x 12”W x 12”H) of ‘wooden’ shoes for their artwork.

The artists, or groups of collaborating artists selected to create this unique garden are:

Name/Organization Concept Name

Art for All Tulips for All

Donna and Gary Bogle Klompen Cakes on a Klompen

Barbara Carlson Tulips, Sunshine & Whimsy

Amber Darsch, Color Me Well Graphics A Small Town, Big Traditions

Amber Darsch, Color Me Well Graphics I Dance Among the Tulips

Beth De Jong Earth, Wind, and Spitfire

Perla DeLeon FIESTA TULIPAN

Evergreen Day Center Geo Past

Evergreen Day Center Walk in my Shoes

Amanda Fickel Shoes of a Feather

Jackie Foss Sew Dutch

Jackie Foss Starry Shoes

Christopher Garcia Night and Day

Olivia Hill Folk Art Klompen

Susan Hill Dorothy Goes Dutch

Susan Hill Traditional Delft

Holland Area Arts Council Color Wheel of Spring

Kids’ Food Basket A Community Solution

Diane Kovacich Holland, the Jewel of Michigan’s West Coast

Marsha Marier Dancing Tootsies

Marsha Marier Nature’s Marigold Dance

Claire Miller Bloem Kus

Claire Miller Holland Hue

Veronica Morgan Dutch Lullaby

Veronica Morgan Street Scrubber

Rozlin Opolka Dance Among the Fireflies

Angela Price Keyan

Delaney Ann Prins Holland Traditions

Delaney Ann Prins Piet Mondrian goes Orange!

Stephanie Sebright 90 Years of Dance

Cathryn Schofield Flowers out of Foot Steps

Lisa Schulist In Full Bloom

The Slikkers Family Yacht Feet

Carolyn Stich A Punny Bouquet

Carolyn Stich Star Light, Star Bright

Kimberly Smith Glass Slippers

Zoe Streiff The Dutch Birdhouse

Tulip Time Festival Heirloom

Kelly Vander Kley Glass Flowers in Orange

Kelly Vander Kley Kleurrijk Klompen

Priscilla Walsh Orange you going to dance?

Heidi Weller De Oranje Klompen

Heidi Weller Klompen van Delftware

Robert Wilson Music to My Feet

Robert Wilson Vintage 90

The juror’s pick will be awarded a grand prize of $1,000 and will be announced at an artist reception on April 11.

The public will also have a chance to vote for their favorites of the remaining 44 klompen between May 1 – 11, 2019. The top three public picks will be announced on May 12. Of the public votes, first place will be awarded $500, second place will be awarded $300 and third place will be awarded $200. For more information visit: www.tuliptime.com/klompen-garden.