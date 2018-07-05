HOLLAND, Mich. - With their authentic costumes and iconic steps, the Dutch Dancers are a very special part of Tulip Time each year.

13 ON YOUR SIDE'S Meredith TerHaar caught up with a group that will be performing throughout the festival. The group is comprised of all husband and wife couples. Why is this unique? The vast majority of Dutch Dance participants are female. Most women learn the dance in high school, then many continue to Dutch Dance as alumni.

There are several different costumes for dancers to choose from, and they are closely regulated so the styles maintain their authentic integrity. The costumes are named for the provinces in the Netherlands that they hail from.

Most dancers wear several pairs of socks to help make the wooden shoes more comfortable, since most of them don't have any padding. Some dancers say their shoes get more comfortable the more they wear them.

