HOLLAND, Mich. — A slow, cool start to spring might be the last thing most people in West Michigan are hoping for. But it's just what the florist ordered to produce the perfect petals during this year's Tulip Time celebration.

Executive Director, Gwen Auwerda says, "The tulips love 40 degrees at night and that helps them slow down their growth."

So as long as our cool nights continue, the tulips should grow at a nice, steady pace.

Auwerda also says that the Holland Parks Department is projecting an early May bloom which would be excellent timing for the 90th installment of Tulip Time.

Once the bud has opened, it can last for almost 21 days as long as we have quiet weather.

If you'd like to keep an eye on the flowers as the grow, check out the Tulip Tracker.

