HOLLAND, Michigan — The Tulip Time Festival has announced their plans for the 2019 Tulip Time Quilt Show! The Quilt Show shows off over 100 different beautiful, hand-made quilts created by artists from the area.

Visitors are encouraged to vote on their favorite as a part of the Viewers Choice competition where cash prizes will be given for the top four quilts. The winner of the Viewers Choice competition will be announced May 11.

Every year, the Quilt Show Committee creates a special quilt to be raffled off. This year's quilt was made by Colleen Dekker and Cheryl Zylman and depicts a bed of beautiful tulips created using batik fabrics. Tickets for the raffle can be purchased at the Quilt Show for $1 each. The drawing takes place on Saturday, May 11 at 11 a.m.

Proceeds from the raffle benefit two local organizations, Big Red Quilt Guild, and Living Threads Ministries. Big Red Quilt Guild began in 2014 with a small group of dedicated quilters. Its mission is to educate and promote textile and needle arts to younger generations to keep the art form alive. They promote all quilting styles including traditional, modern and art. The Living Threads Ministry helps those who have lost loved ones through death or altered by dementia by making quilts from clothing and treasured items.

The Tulip Time Quilt Show takes place at the Holland Area Arts Council in the Padnos and Armstrong galleries. Tickets for the event are $6. Show dates are:

Saturday, May 4th - 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, May 5th - 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Monday, May 6th through Saturday, May 11th - 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, May 12th - 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Join in as Holland "paints the town orange" at Tulip Time's 90th Anniversary from May 4 - 12.

To learn more about Tulip Time, you can check out the Tulip Time Festival Guide. The guide contains details for all the shows and events.

If you are interested in submitting a quilt to the Tulip Time Quilt Show, you must do so before Monday, April 1. You can download an entry form here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.