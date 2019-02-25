HOLLAND, Mich. — There are several new offerings coming with this year’s Tulip Time and if you like to eat, you’ll be interested in this one.

Local chefs, brewers and beverage experts will be showing off their skills and sharing some techniques with Dutch Cuisine.

The first is a cooking demonstration and lunch held by Chef Andy Stewart of Fustinis in collaboration with Boatwerks Restaurant. There are two sessions offered, one on Monday, May 6th and the next the following day, running from 11 am-1 pm. Chef Stewart will be sharing his modern take on some Dutch family favorites, and you’ll even be able to take home the recipes.

The menu will include Split Pea Soup, Pretzel and Mustard Crusted Pork Tenderloin Sliders and Almond Rhubarb Crumble Cake. Tickets are $45 a person and include lunch.

If you enjoy comfort food and beer, you’ll be happy to hear that both will be offered by Chef Jeremy at Big Lakes Brewing on May 7th and 8th. The chef has created a five-course menu featuring authentic Dutch recipes paired with unique craft beers. This is a 21 and over event and you’ll go home with an exclusive growler with special discounts on fills. It takes place from 6:30-8:30 pm both evenings.

The menu includes Spring Vegetable Soup with Veal Meatballs, Dutch Pulled Beef Bitterballs, Endive, Chicory and Apple Salad, Pan Seared Duck, Seasonal Vegetables, Smoked Egg Yolk, Red Wine Reduction and Avocado Ice Cream with Stroopwafel crumbles. Tickets are $75 a person.

On May 9th and 10th Boatwerks Waterfront Restaurant will feature a four-course dinner with their twist on traditional recipes. Take in the view of Lake Macatawa where you can enjoy Aspergesoep - cream of asparagus soup garnished with ham and hard-boiled egg, Pig in a Blanket – maple sausage baked in pastry and wrapped in Applewood smoked bacon, and served with house-crafted Runabout apple mustard, Hutspot met Klapstuk – tender braised beef with traditional root vegetable and kale mash with gingersnap gravy and Turtle Bossche Bollen – cream puff filled with vanilla pastry cream, topped with caramel sauce, chocolate sauce, and candied pecans. Tickets are $45 a person and the event will be from 7:00 pm-9:00 pm both nights.

The last event will be a neighborhood party experience with the Bier Klomp. The menu will be full of local and regional brews, ciders, spirits and wines and is the only place in town where you can sample all of the special Tulip Time beverages in one place.

The Crane Wives will be performing and local beverage experts will be on hand to consult. The Beir Klomp will take place on May 10th from 4:00 pm to 12:00 am. You can also get a commemorative 15 oz. beer stein for $10. Tickets cost $15 for an adult or $22 for an adult with a stein. Tickets for minors are $10.

For more information, visit tuliptime.com.





