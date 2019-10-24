HOLLAND, Mich. - Organizers of the Tulip Time Festival have dropped some big news for next year's performances -- Gladys Knight will headline the festival's entertainment.

The seven-time Grammy winner will take the stage Friday, May 8.

Knight is known for #1 hits in pop, gospel and R&B with hit songs like “I Heard it Through the Grapevine,” “If I Were Your Woman,” “Neither One of Us (Wants to be the First to Say Goodbye),” “Best Thing to Ever Happen to Me,” and “Midnight Train to Georgia.”

She earned her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame back in 1995 and in 1996, Gladys Knight and the Pips were inducted into the Rock'N'Roll Hall of Fame.

Also performing during the week-long festival is Elton Rohn, the Elton John Tribute Show and Dave Bennett, a tribute to Benny Goodman.

There will also be a local performing arts series, visual arts, feature performance by the Holland Chorale with Chanticleer, as well as events for kids and families.

Tulip Time Festival 2020 will take place from May 2 to May 10, 2020.

Tickets for shows go on sale November 7, 2019. Tickets can be purchased online at www.tuliptime.com, in person at the Tulip Time Festival Box Office located at 42 West 8th Street, Holland, Michigan, or by phone at 800-822-2770.

