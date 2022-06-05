Extreme heat to close Tulip Time Immersion Garden one day early

Officials say while the unexpected heat has made it beautiful to be outside for the week-long festival, the tulips have been struggling.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Tulip Time Festival will close its Immersion Garden one day early due to extreme heat concerns.

Instead of the garden running through the end of the festival on Sunday, May 15, the Immersion Garden will close on Saturday, May 14.

Officials say while the unexpected heat has made it beautiful to be outside for the week-long festival, the tulips have been struggling. That's especially true for the tulips inside the Immersion Garden display.

Anyone who bought tickets for the Sunday display can come early and see the exhibit on Friday or Saturday instead, or contact the Tulip Time office at 616-396-4221 ext. 109 for other options.

Tulip Time is also planning to sell potted tulip bulbs used in the exhibit on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ottawa County Fairgrounds. All proceeds will go toward future Tulip Time exhibits.

