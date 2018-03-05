HOLLAND, Mich. - The Historic Dutch Trade Fair will feature over 100 re-enactors and historic merchants this weekend May 5 and 6 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Windmill Island Gardens.

Each of the presenters will share their part of the 17th and 18th century history of colonial society. Re-enactors include Native Americans, voyagers, fur traders, merchants and tradesmen & women.

The event will also feature a Time Traders Program, which allows 750 students from 15 different schools two hours of history from 10 different historic presenters.

