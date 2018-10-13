HOLLAND, Mich. - Saturday was Community Tulip Planting Day and organizers expect to plant more than 75,000 bulbs.

The event took place at the Window at the Waterfront Park all morning long.

Each fall the City of Holland plants tulip bulbs throughout downtown Holland, city parks, and Tulip Lanes. Community volunteers have assisted the Parks Department in planting bulbs for several years, organizers say its a great way for the community to get involved in the festival each year. Refreshments were supplied by Bowerman's Blueberries and Biggby Coffee.

This year is Tulip Time's 90th Anniversary celebration. This year volunteers planted a brilliant orange tulip variety as the Official Bloom of Tulip Time. Orange is the color of the Dutch Royal Family, which hails from the House of Orange.

Also special this year, the Community Planting Day featured four bed specifically for children. More than 1,000 multi-colored bulbs were provided for kid's to plant in the gardens. Kids could also sign their name on a banner that will be displayed at the bed during Tulip Time.

If you missed the planting event on Saturday, Corporate Planting Day is happening on Friday, October 19. Teams are needed for two shifts 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. and 1 until 3 p.m. at Centennial Park. To participate, please register at www.tuliptime.com/volunteer.

