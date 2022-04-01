The City of Holland shares April Fools' Day 'secrets' about 'Tulip Time'

The City of Holland produced a video where various employees of the city's Parks Department shared secrets about the popular festival.

HOLLAND, Michigan — Have you ever wanted to know the behind-the-scenes secrets about the Tulip Time Festival in Holland? If so, you are in luck!

The City of Holland produced a video where various employees of the city's Parks Department shared secrets about the popular festival. And since we are the media partner of the Tulip Time Festival, we just had to share the video.

Here is what the city's Parks Department said about the video that they posted:

"Under the promise of remaining anonymous, the Parks Department spills its darkest secrets about city tulips and more!"

OK, it's just an April Fools' Day joke, but it is a really well done April Fools' Day joke.

Tulip Time takes place in Holland from Saturday, May 7 through Sunday, May 15.

Learn more about Tulip Time at TulipTime.com and watch live video of the Tulips around the city here.

