HOLLAND, Mich. - There are a lot of factors that go into growing the perfect tulip, not to mention having thousands of tulips bloom around the same time.

"Tulips are really easy to plant," said Steve Zwiep, Park Supervisor for the City of Holland.

The bulbs are planted by the city in October. They need to root in autumn and become dormant in the winter season.

Then, with warming spring temperatures, tulips start to shoot up.

"Lake Michigan moderates our temperatures, so in the spring, our temperatures are a little cooler than inland, say in Grand Rapids thirty miles away. Because of that our tulips stay in bloom longer," added Zwiep.

The tulips prefer something else found in abundance at the lakeshore—sandy soil. Sandy loam is what the soil mixture is called, which is composed of sand, dirt and organic material.

The City of Holland plants about 130 different varieties of tulips for Tulip Time. (Photo: 13 ON YOUR SIDE)

Tulip Time always begins with the first weekend of May. That's when the thousands of tulips tend to blossom in Holland. Of course, the weather has a say in when the flowers make their appearance.

"We've had a few years where they're [the tulips] fading before the festival starts, and we've had other years there's been almost nothing but green tulips. I can only count five years in the twenty-nine years I've been here that that has happened and maybe the same where the tulips were faded," Zwiep added.

This year, the tulips reached peak color right around the middle of the festival. With the cooler temperatures that have recently moved into West Michigan, the tulip blossoms will last through the weekend.

The City of Holland has a tulip tracker to give you a recent view of the flowers.

