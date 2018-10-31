HOLLAND, Mich. - Tulip Time Festival announces their festival entertainment line-up for 2019.

National Entertainment

Jay Leno

Acclaimed TV late night show host, admired stand-up comedian, best-selling children’s book author, much-in-demand corporate speaker, lovable TV and movie voice-over artist, pioneering car builder and mechanic, and philanthropist…it’s no wonder that Jay Leno is widely characterized as “the hardest working man in show business.” Jay Leno’s late night television ratings domination included two decades as the host of the #1-rated “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.” Leno loves to test his humor live on audiences across the nation, performing over 100 live appearances in nightclubs, theaters and stadiums each year. Leno has been touted as one of the nicest people in show business. His “everyman” style and personality have helped him earn millions of fans worldwide. The performance will take place on Fri., May 10 at Central Wesleyan. The Trop Rock opening act, Don Middlebrook & The Pearl Divers, will take the stage at 7p, with Jay Leno’s show at 7:45p. Premium tickets (rows 1 through 12) are $87/person; General tickets are $70/person.

Hotel California® - The Original Eagles Tribute Band

Join us for the Festival’s fabulous opening night concert! Hotel California prides itself on creating the illusion that you are listening to the actual Eagles. Sat., May 4, Holland Civic Center; 8p; $35/p

New Odyssey Guy Dinner Show

Introducing this brand new dinner show -- New Odyssey Guy, starring Gary Todd, one of the founding members of New Odyssey, is coming back to Tulip Time as a one-man show dynamo! Mon., May 6 - Wed., May 8, 6:30p; Haworth Inn; $48/p

The Texas Tenors

Tulip Time welcomes back America’s favorite tenors! This year’s performance will feature songs from their patriotic show “Let Freedom Sing,” as well as hits from their recently released “Broadway” CD. Wed., May 8, 7-8:30p; Central Wesleyan Church; $34/p

FiddleFire

Now in their 7th year at Tulip Time, FiddleFire’s unique contemporary folk style continues to delight festival audiences. Wed., May 8, 7-8:30p; The Jack H. Miller Center – Hope College; $28/p

Walt Matzke’s Four Pianos

Four grand pianos, eight hands, forty fingers and seven hundred fifty-two keys are Walt Matzke’s Four Pianos. A memorable concert filled with intricate melodies weaved with interesting anecdotes. Thurs., May 9, 7-8:30p; Central Wesleyan Church; $32/p

Swing and a Miss! Dinner Show featuring Cici Gramer & Friends

From swingy jazz to unforgettable favorites, the “infectiously charming” Cici Gramer cabaret features a repertoire of memories mixed with a few surprises. Thurs., May 9 & Fri., May 10, 6:30p; Haworth Inn; $48/p

Local Arts & Culture Performances – presented by Fifth Third Bank

Tulip Time is pleased to announce the Local Arts & Culture performances for the 2019 Tulip Time Festival. Each year, several of Holland’s cultural organizations collaborate with Tulip Time to create an array of entertainment for festival visitors. This year’s events include many new surprises.

Love Those 60’s

Holland Windmill Chorus spins barbershop harmonies around popular tunes from the 1960s, mixing it up with its own “step-out” quartets, and special appearances by the Lakeshore Community Chorus and “Frontier.” Sat., May 4, 7-8:30p; Beechwood Church; $23/p

Holland Civic Theatre presents The Sunshine Boys by Neil Simon

Al and Willie, as “Lewis and Clark” were top-billed vaudevillians for over forty years. Now they are not even speaking. A grudging reunion brings the two back together, along with a flood of memories, miseries and laughs. Sat., May 4, 7-9p; Sun., May 5, 2-4p; Tue., May 7 - Sat., May 11, 7-9p; Holland Civic Theatre; $23/p

Tulip Time Quilt Show

Enjoy a unique display of more than 100 exquisite handmade bed quilts, wall hangings, and art quilts, as well as the 2019 Raffle Quilt and Viewers’ Choice competition. Open all week. Consult website for exact times. Holland Area Arts Council; $6/p

Modern Delft Art Party

Create a beautiful modern Delft keepsake with instruction by local artist and previous Tulip Time poster winning artist, Carolyn Stich. Cash bar; 21+ event; Sat., May 4 & Sun., May 5, 7-9p; Yacht Basin Conference Center; $40/p

Floral Arranging Class

Eastern Floral’s master designers teach you the art of floral arranging as you create your own masterpiece. Eastern Floral; Mon., May 6, 2p & Tue., May 7, 10a and 2p; $35/p

The Gifts of Nature

Holland Chorale celebrates the vast gifts from the earth: Blooms, Birds and Beasts! Includes selections from Dvorak’s “Songs of Nature” and Morten Lauridsen’s “Chansons Des Roses.” Mon., May 6, 7-8:30p; Saugatuck Center for the Arts; $23/p

Dutch Organ Concert – from the Oude Kerk to Playing it Cool!

Concert organist Rhonda Sider Edgington will take listeners on a tour of Dutch organ music through the ages, starting with Jan Pieterszoon Sweelinck to living Dutch composers such as Bert Matter and Ad Wammes, whose "Play it Cool!" was written in 2012. Sun., May 5, 7-8p; Hope Church; $15/p

Ah!Men Lunch Show

Enjoy a delightful lunch coupled with an all new one-hour show featuring Jazz, Gospel, Show Tunes and American standards. Tue., May 7 - Fri., May 10, 11a; The Commons of Evergreen; $28/p

Dazzle! A Tulip Time Talent Showcase

The brilliantly fresh talent from four area high schools bursts onto the stage to present this vibrant medley. Enjoy this astounding variety of soloists, show choir and orchestral performances, all in one show! Tue., May 7, 8-10p; Central Wesleyan Church; $15/p

River City Improv

We had so much fun last year, we had to bring them back. It’s all about laughter as River City Improv returns to Tulip Time for this unique, fun and witty experience. Sat., May 11, 8p; Knickerbocker Theatre; $15/p

B-BOP – Come Swing with Us!

Tulip Time invites you to dance along to the renowned swing band B-BOP, The Big Band of Praise, one of southwest Michigan’s premier big bands. This concert will take place during the Moederdag Market. Holland Civic Center, Sun., May 12, performance from 1-3p. Free event.

There’s still a lot of planning going on at Tulip Time. Watch for more program announcements on the festival markets, art parties, culinary events and other fun ways to celebrate Tulip Time!

Join the dance as we “paint the town orange” at Tulip Time’s 90th Anniversary celebration May 4-12, 2019. Detailed program and event information for Tulip Time 2019 is available on www.tuliptime.com. Tickets for all shows go on sale November 8, 2018. Tickets can be purchased online at www.tuliptime.com, in person at the Tulip Time Festival Box Office located at 42 West 8th Street, Holland, Michigan, or by phone at 800-822-2770.

