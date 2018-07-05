HOLLAND, Mich. - One of the big draws of Tulip Time every year is the authentic costumes worm by visitors and performers alike.

Each is unique, but every performer's garb is authentic. The different designs are from the different provinces of the Netherlands.

Historians research the clothing worn in the mid 1800s and 1900s and create hand made patterns for the different designs. Each design must meet the standards for safety, fit, function, authenticity and construction.

From start to finish, the process can take more than a year to complete. Once done, Dutch Dancers will often pay between $180 and $300 for their costume.

You can learn more about the history of the costumes and how they are created by visiting that page on Tulip Time's website.

