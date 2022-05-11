x
Tulip Time

'Ketchup' with the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile at Tulip Time

Everyone's favorite motorized hot dog is heading to Tulip Time to relish in the festival's beauty.
HOLLAND, Michigan — Fans of the giant hot dog on wheels can "ketchup" with the famous vehicle at Tulip Time this week.

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be at 42 W 8th St in Holland on Thursday, May 12 from noon to 4 p.m. and then again on Saturday, May 14 from noon to 4 p.m.

The Wienermobile will be available for photos, games and giveaways while at Tulip Time, so be sure to "relish" in all its glory.

If you haven't ever had a chance to experience the Wienermobile, you really must-ard get your buns down there and check it out.

The Wienermobile will also be making a stop in Remus, Michigan on Friday, May 13 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Fate's Food Market's 100th anniversary.

Oscar Mayer has a total of six Wienermobiles that traverse the country and you can track where they will be here.

