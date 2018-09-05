GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Spring has finally bloomed in West Michigan, and one of the biggest annual celebrations is the Tulip Time Festival in Holland. For over a week, the city is overtaken by thousands of tulip blossoms while natives and visitors alike have several parades, wooden shoe dancing, and other events to honor the traditions of dutch culture.

In this month's edition, you'll find more information regarding the 89th Tulip Time Festival.

This month, we are also celebrating our mothers. Women's Lifestyle Magazine has local gift ideas and fresh recipes for spoiling mom on her special day.

Also in bloom is the woman that graces the cover, Ann Teliczan, an artist that finds inspiration in flowers. Her art graces the walls in Mercy Heath, bringing a bright and uplifting presence to a location that often needs it. Learn more about her journey to an artist in this month's edition of the magazine.

Check out Women's Lifestyle Magazine on Facebook or Instagram. Find a copy of the magazine at hundreds of West Michigan locations.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM