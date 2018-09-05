NUNICA, Mich. -- A small riding stable in Ottawa County welcomed in a truckload of fun Tuesday, May 8.

The Express Clydesdales are in town for several events over the next week.

General manager, Josh Minshull says, "By nature, clydesdales are very gentle and docile," making them the perfect animal to be around crowds of curious people.

The horses will be at many events around West Michigan, but if you'd like an up-close look, you can visit them at Detersmination Farm in Nunica on Wednesday and Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m.

They'll be featured at several different events during Tulip Time. Catch them at the Volksparade on Wednesday, the Muzeik Parade on Saturday and a special Mother's Day event at Centennial Park on Sunday.

