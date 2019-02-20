This year will be the 90th Tulip Time in Holland, Michigan!

If you think you've experienced all that Tulip Time has to offer, think again. See some of the events planned for the festival below.

Experiential

For those wanting a more hands-on way of experiencing the festival, Tulip Time has created a number of events you will not want to miss:

Sunrise & Sunset Photo Walks - Tulip Time is offering photography enthusiasts a unique opportunity to see one of Holland’s top tourist attractions through the eyes of a professional photographer during pre- or post-admission hours to avoid crowds.

Yoga In the Tulips - Led by Jessica Bradley from Happy Soul Yoga, Yoga in the Tulips is an all-level, gentle yoga flow perfect for beginners and experienced yogis, held outdoors among beautiful tulip plantings.

Modern Delft Art Party - Create a beautiful, modern Delft keepsake with instruction by local artist and this year’s Tulip Time poster-winning artist, Carolyn Stich. Carolyn makes the process fun and easy! No painting experience is necessary.

Floral Arranging Class - Eastern Floral’s master designers instruct you in the art of floral arranging, where you will create your own beautiful floral piece to take home.

Culinary

All foodies will delight in these new culinary events providing a unique way to experience Dutch cuisine as well as one-of-a-kind beers.

Dutch Cooking Demo & 3-Course Lunch - The culinary expertise of two great local businesses unite to bring you this unique cooking demonstration. Chef Andy Stewart of Fustini’s partners with Boatwerks Waterfront Restaurant to create this modern take on some Dutch favorites. The menu includes classic favorites like Split Pea Soup, Pretzel and Mustard Crusted Pork Tenderloin Sliders, and Almond Rhubarb Crumble Cake.

Dutch Comfort + Craft Dinner - Big Lake Brewing invites you to savor an incredible fusion of Dutch comfort food and unique craft beers. Chef Jeremy has created a special, five-course dinner inspired by authentic Dutch recipes. Big Lake Brewing will take you through the art of pairing various foods with each craft beer for a distinctive dining experience.

Boatwerks Culinary Twist on Tradition Dinner – Boatwerks presents a unique four-course dinner that puts a spin on traditional Dutch cuisine. Each course of this exceptional culinary delight will be presented by your host offering insight into their ‘twist’ on the traditional recipe.

Bier Klomp - Take a step beyond downtown Holland into Washington Square for a unique neighborhood party experience! Bier enthusiasts won’t want to miss the selection of one-of-a-kind brews specifically curated for the 90th Tulip Time Festival. With a menu full of local and regional beers, ciders, spirits and wines, there is something for everyone.

Kids & Family

There’s always plenty for kids and families to enjoy at Tulip Time. Don’t miss these new features:

Innovation Lab at Kinderplaats - An exciting new addition this year, Innovation Lab at Kinderplaats will showcase local First Robotics team’s creations, highlight ideas in action, and even encourage kids to help plan the future of Tulip Time!

The Michigan Maritime Museum – The Tall Ship, Friends Good Will, returns to Tulip Time with an expanded schedule. The ship will be open for dockside tours every day of the festival. You will also have the opportunity to cruise Lake Macatawa aboard the replica river launch, Lindy Lou!

Tulip Princess Tea Party - Join Lida, the Tulip Princess, and her princess friends from Olivia Grace & Company for a tea party! Enjoy treats, special activities and a chance to meet each princess. VIP seating includes front-row tables, a special gift and princess royal portrait. This event sold out quickly last year, so we’ve added a second Tea Party. Visit our website for full details.

More…

Other new events include an opening weekend concert, a fun, different way to enjoy all of the parades, a ticket bundle for top attractions, a demonstration of old-world charm, enhanced Mother’s Day celebration, and a public art project celebrating our 90th Anniversary:

Hotel California – The Original Eagles Tribute Band – Join us for the Festival’s fabulous opening night concert! Hotel California prides itself on creating the illusion that you are listening to the actual Eagles. Held at the newly renovated Holland Civic Center, it’s the perfect way to kick off Tulip Time 2019!

Parade Patio Seating - Come and enjoy the Tulip Time parades, just steps away from the action, in the newly renovated Civic Center Marketside! Your ticket will include general admission to an indoor/ outdoor street-level experience complete with chairs and a cash bar. Buffet lunch and concessions are available for additional purchase on-site. Watch floats, bands and performers march by from this beautiful new location!

Downtown Attraction Ticket Bundle - For the first time, guests can pre-purchase a discounted ticket bundle for Holland’s four most popular downtown attractions: Windmill Island Gardens, The Holland Museum, The Cappon House and The Settlers House!

Town Crier Competition - In celebration of Tulip Time’s 90th anniversary, Town Crier re-enactors will convene from around the world to add a touch of old-world charm. Amid plenty of pomp and ceremony, the Town Criers will gather at Marketplaats to demonstrate their diversity and flair at this entertaining tournament.

Moederdag Market- Building on the success of last year, this Mother’s Day celebration is back at a new location – the Holland Civic Center! This event will feature 50 handpicked, specialty merchants offering items such as clothing, jewelry, home decor and gourmet treats. Throughout the afternoon, enjoy interactive entertainment and a gourmet food truck lane. In addition, BBOP, the renowned swing band and one of southwest Michigan’s premier big bands will perform a free concert.

Klompen Garden - This public art project celebrates the 90th Tulip Time Festival. It showcases 45 pairs of artfully designed large ‘wooden’ shoes installed in city parks and tulip beds in the downtown Holland area. Locate them all and vote for your favorites!

Getting Around – Just got easier with the Downtown Holland Park & Ride

Don’t spend your time circling around trying to find a downtown parking space. Take advantage of this great option! Park free at Nelis’ Dutch Village at James St. and US 31, Ditto Upscale Resale on 8th Street near US 31 or D&W on Douglas Ave. and purchase a $5 wristband good for unlimited rides all week. In addition to these three locations, the park and ride shuttle has downtown Holland pick up and drop off points at Windmill Island Gardens, CityFlatsHotel, and at the corner of 7th Ave. & River Ave. The shuttle operates every day of the festival from 10a – 6p.For more information visit www.tuliptime.com/transportation.

Where to find more information –

The 2019 Tulip Time Festival Guide is now available online at www.tuliptime.com/brochure. This guide contains all of the details for these and all other shows and events. Printed copies will be available at the end of February. Join our mailing list at www.tuliptime.com/join.

Join the dance as we “paint the town orange” at Tulip Time’s 90th Anniversary celebration May 4-12, 2019. Tickets for all events can be purchased online at www.tuliptime.com, in person at the Tulip Time Festival Box Office located at 42 West 8th Street, Holland, Michigan, or by phone at 800-822-2770.