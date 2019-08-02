HOLLAND, Mich. — Carolyn Stich and her painting, “Enduring Delft” has been named the winner of the 2019 Tulip Time Festival Poster Competition.

The announcement was made Thursday evening at the First Bloom event.

Stich is an artist and photographer in Holland and she has illustrated 10 children’s books as well as filling a portfolio full of commissioned work for various businesses throughout West Michigan.

Her artwork and photographs appear in many publications promoting the beauty of the Holland area.

Carolyn Stich the winner of the 2019 Art in Bloom competition for her work "Enduring Delft."

Tulip Time Festival

She is originally from St. Louis, Missouri. She studied commercial art and graphic design at Meremac Community College in St. Louis and continued her studies at the University of Tennessee in Chattanooga. In 1993, she and her husband moved to Holland.

Stich has owned a gallery/studio in downtown Holland for 12 years. Carolyn is a previous Art In Bloom winner, when in 2015 her piece “Joy of Spring” was selected as the winning poster artwork.

“Enduring Delft,” and the other Top 20 original works, will be on display at the Holland Area Arts Council from May 4 through May 12, 2019. The 19 remaining works will compete for the Viewers’ Choice Awards. The top three pieces with the most votes will win cash prizes.

