HOLLAND, Mich. — Tickets for the 91st Tulip Time Festival go on sale at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7.

Tickets for Tulip Time 2020 can be purchased online at the Tulip Time website, in person at the Tulip Time Festival box office or by phone at 800-822-2770.

At the festival, Gladys Knight will be performing on Friday, May 8 at Central Wesleyan Church. Premium seating tickets are $90 per person and general seating tickets are $75 a person.

“We’re very excited to have Gladys Knight performing in 2020,” stated Gwen Auwerda, Tulip Time Executive Director. “This year is Motown’s 60th Anniversary celebration of all this fabulous music which builds excitement for this performance.”

Other acts in Tulip Time 2020 include Elton Rohn — the premier Elton John tribute band — a tribute to Benny Goodman and Dueling Pianos International. Mark Rosenthal, voted Nickelodeon's Michigan Entertainer of the Year, will bring his animal magic show to the festival.

The Texas Tonors will also be back by popular demand as part of their 10-year anniversary tour.

The Local Performing Arts Series will include the Holland Chorale, which will join the internationally-renowned vocal ensemble Chanticleer for their 60th season concert.

The Holland American Legion Band's 100th anniversary will be at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 9 and feature a special concert at the Jack H. Miller Center.

The Visual Arts Series will debut the Dutch Dance Exhibit at the Holland Area Arts Council, along with the quilt show, festival artwork exhibit and Klompen Garden winning art.

Tulip Time will run from May 2-10. For more information, visit Tulip Time's website.

