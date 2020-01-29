HOLLAND, Mich. - Even though Tulip Time doesn't start until May, you can get in on the fun next week! First Bloem is happening on Thursday, Feb. 6 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Holland Civic Center Place.

There will be special announcements, wine, raffles, cocktails and food to enjoy. For the first time, there will be a public showcasing of Tulip Time visual arts, including Festival Artwork top 20, 20 Klompen shoes, Quilts and Dutch Dance Costumes.

There will also be two raffles. One of them to raffle off a beautiful quilt and the other a Netherlands Waterway Cruise.

Tickets for the event are $70 per person or $130 per couple.

Tulip Time runs from May 2 to 10.

