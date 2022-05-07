Tulip Time 2022 begins!

Crowds have already begun swarming downtown Holland for all the festival has to offer.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — It’s May in West Michigan, and that means tulips are blooming, Dutch dancers are rehearsing and Holland is preparing to host the 2022 Tulip Time Festival! The festival kicks off Saturday, May 7 and runs through Sunday, May 15, promising both new and classic events.

On opening weekend, visitors can expect plentiful activities, food and shopping options. Crowds have already begun swarming downtown Holland for all the festival has to offer.

13 On Your Side is proud to be a sponsor of the Dutch dances during Tulip Time 2022. Here's a list of dances scheduled for opening weekend, May 7 and 8:

Saturday:

Kinder/Middel Dutch Dance 11:30-11:45 a.m. — Beechwood Church 5:30-5:45 p.m. — Centennial Park

Dutch Dance 12:30-12:45 p.m. — Beechwood Church 2-2:15 p.m. — Beechwood Church 4-4:15 p.m. — Centennial Park 6:16-6:30 p.m. — Centennial Park



Sunday:

Kinder/Middel Dutch Dance 1:30-1:45 p.m. — Beechwood Church

Dutch Dance 2:30-2:45 p.m. — Beechwood Church 3:30-3:45 p.m. — Centennial Park



A full list of activities can be viewed by clicking here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.