Tulip Time announces 2023 entertainment lineup

Tulip Time organizers have announced the musical guests joining the 2023 festival, as well as some new events to look forward to.

HOLLAND, Michigan — Get ready! Tulip Time is announcing their entertainment lineup for the 2023 May festival.

They're also announcing some changes and additions to their attractions...first and foremost the Tulip Immersion Gardens.

The most popular attraction last year, the gardens will move from the Ottawa County Fairgrounds to the campus of Beechwood Church where it can be surrounded by trees and a larger natural area. The Immersion Gardens were first introduced in 2022 and feature eye-level tulips perfect for photo ops and a close-up view!

The Artisan Market is also moving to the Ottawa County Fairgrounds. Visitors can peruse handmade items from over 200 vendors to find that unique piece perfect for their home.

Tulip Time Director Gwen Auwerda is also really excited about next year's musical acts.

"We're so excited to have Sara Evans here as our headliner Friday night as well as Girl Named Tom," she said. "I am huge fan of 'The Voice' show, it's a great place to find upcoming talent. Girl Named Tom is the first ever trio to win 'The Voice'. They are from Indiana, they will be here Thursday night. I expect both of those shows to sell really well so get your tickets now, don't wait."

Tickets for those shows go on sale Nov. 15.

New in 2023, there will be Dutch Dance lessons on the street so people can try on the wooden shoes and learn the classic step, brush, hop moves.

Also new, Tulip City Brewstillery is hosting a guided tour and tasting event with tulip-themed items.

Visit the Tulip Time website for a complete look at all that is new and improved for the 2023 festival.

