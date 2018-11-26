HOLLAND, Mich. - Tulip Time is celebrating its 90th anniversary in 2019 with a gala.

The 90th Anniversary Gala will benefit the “Join the Dance" initiative on Saturday, March 23, 2019. The gala celebrates and supports one of Tulip Time's most popular events: Dutch Dance.

Dutch Dance aims to maintain cultural authenticity through the costumes worn by dancers that are modeled after period dress representing provinces of the Netherlands. It can take a seamstress up to 15 hours to create a full costume at an average cost of $300 per outfit.

The Anniversary Gala will create a fund for Dutch Dance costumes in order to eliminate the cost of costuming as a barrier for people to participate.

The gala will be held at the Holland Civic Center, and it will feature cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, an elegant dinner, live music and a silent auction.

Tickets for the gala go on sale on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019. More details can be found here.

The 90th Anniversary Tulip Time runs from May 4-12, 2019. Detailed program and event information for Tulip Time 2019 is available on www.tuliptime.com.

