HOLLAND, Mich. - Tulip Time Festival has announced the addition of a new event: Bier Klomp.

The event, located in Washington Square, is the only place that Bier enthusiast can get a chance to try special Tulip Time brews, ciders, spirits and wines, as well as rub elbows with some local beverage experts. It's set for Friday, May 10 from 4 p.m. until 12 a.m.

The Bier Klomp will feature must-see entertainment by The Crane Wives and the Printmobile will be onsite screen printing t-shirts and sweatshirts. If you're looking for food, the Electric Hero food truck will be there.

Take home a commemorative 15 oz. beer stein and enjoy larger pours on your beer purchases throughout the event! This stein is available for pre-sale through April 19th. A limited supply of commemorative steins will be available at the event for $10 each. Tickets are $15/adult or $22/adult with commemorative beer stein, and $10/minor. ID required at entry.

Bier Klomp is presented by New Holland Brewing Company and is supported by Brew Merchant, Old National Bank, and Virtue Cider.

Visit www.tuliptime.com/events/bier-klomp for more information.