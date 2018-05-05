HOLLAND, Mich. - Tulip Time is underway in Holland. It's an annual festival celebrating Dutch culture and of course, Tulips! The festival runs from May 5th - 13th.

In honor of Tulip Time's opening weekend, Katelyn Vannette, Dutch Dance Director for Calvary and Home Educated Students joined 13 On Your Side Weekend Mornings to teach Meredith and Laura a thing or two about dutch dancing.

Lessons are happening Saturday, May 5th at 6:30 p.m. at Centennial Park. There will also be lessons on Wednesday, May 9th at 7:30 p.m. Click here for more details.

