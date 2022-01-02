Tulip Time Festival Dutch Dance, Parade 2022 schedules released

Here are the 2022 Dutch Dance, White Glove Inspection and Community Street Scrubbing, Quilt and Artisan Markets, and Tulip Time Parade schedules.

HOLLAND, Michigan — We are a little over a week away from the return of the Tulip Time Festival.

After a two-year hiatus, the sounds of traditional Dutch music and clogs hitting the streets of Downtown Holland are finally returning.

The beloved tradition was canceled in both 2020 and 2021, even when the festival returned in a smaller capacity.

Wednesday afternoon, organizers of the Tulip Time Festival announced the 2022 Dutch Dance, White Glove Inspection and Community Street Scrubbing, Quilt and Artisan Markets, and Tulip Time Parade schedules.

The original Dutch Dance performance by local high school girls in 1935 continues to dazzle festival-goers today throughout the City of Holland. Dressed in colorful, handmade costumes, “Klompen Dancers” perform choreographed dances in the traditional dress of the Dutch Provinces, each handmade by local seamstresses.

The Dutch Dance and the Kinder/Middel Dutch Dance each provide an opportunity to watch hundreds of Tulip Time Dutch Dancers klomp and whirl every day of the festival.

Performances last approximately 5-15 minutes.

Here's the full schedule:

Dutch Dance Schedule

Watch traditional Dutch clog dancers klomp and whirl their way through the streets of Holland throughout the duration of the Tulip Time Festival.

Thu, May 5 7:00 p.m. Centennial Park

Fri, May 6 7:00 p.m. Centennial Park Sat, May 7 12:30 p.m. Beechwood Church (at the Artisan Market)

Sat, May 7 2:00 p.m. Beechwood Church

Sat, May 7 4:00 p.m. Centennial Park

Sat, May 7 6:15 p.m. Centennial Park

Sun, May 8 2:30 p.m. Beechwood Church (at the Artisan Market)

Sun, May 8 3:30 p.m. Centennial Park

Mon, May 9 7:00 p.m. Centennial Park

Tue, May 10 7:00 p.m. Centennial Park

Wed, May 11 7:00 p.m. Centennial Park

Thu, May 12 1:30 p.m. 8th St. between River Ave. & College Ave.

Thu, May 12 7:00 p.m. Centennial Park

Fri, May 13 7:00 p.m. Centennial Park

Sat, May 14 7:00 p.m. Centennial Park

Kinder/Middel Dutch Dance Schedule

Authentically costumed young dancers in 3rd–8th grade come together to perform the traditional Dutch Dance.

Fri, May 6 6:15 p.m. Centennial Park

Sat, May 7 11:30 a.m. Beechwood Church

Sat, May 7 5:30 p.m. Centennial Park

Sun, May 8 1:30 p.m. Beechwood Church

Tue, May 10 6:15 p.m. Centennial Park

Fri, May 13 6:15 p.m. Centennial Park

Sat, May 14 1:30 p.m. 8th St. between River Ave. & College Ave.

Sat, May 14 6:15 p.m. Centennial Park

Dutch Dance Parade Performances

Saturday, May 14 – 1:30pm and 1:45pm

8th St. between River Ave. & College Ave.

White Glove Inspection and Community Street Scrubbing

Saturday, May 14 – 1:00pm

Beginning at 8th Street & Columbia Ave.

Once the Mayor and the City Council don their white gloves and inspect the parade route, the Town Crier declares that the “streets need scrubbing” and the Quality Car Wash Volksparade kicks off. Anyone interested in joining in this annual spring cleaning must be in Dutch costume and bring buckets and brooms to the parade starting at 8th St. & Columbia by 1:00 pm.

Tulip Time Parades Kinderparade

Thursday, May 12 – 2:00 - 3:00 p.m.

Beginning at 8th St. from Columbia Ave. to Kollen Park

The Gentex Kinderparade or “Children’s Parade” is a time-honored favorite. Elementary school children will line up with their teachers and school administrators in full costume and smiling faces as they march together through downtown Holland. Each school and grade will have their own theme that nods to the towns’ Dutch heritage, from Dutch agriculture to the Dutch Masters painters. In the event of rain, the parade will be postponed to Friday, May 13.

Volksparade

Saturday, May 14 – 1:00 - 3:00 p.m.

Beginning at 8th St. from Columbia Ave. to Holland High School

The Volksparade or “People’s Parade” brings together dozens of bands from West Michigan middle and high schools to showcase their talents amid the community floats and entertaining specialty entries. Bringing up the “tail end” of the parade are the infamous Dutch Dogs.

The parade goes on rain or shine. (In the case of lightning or severe weather, we will cancel for the safety of all spectators and participants. Cancellation will be announced through the Tulip Time website, social media, and local media outlets.)

Artisan Market & Quilt Show – NEW LOCATION

Shop and visit with over 200+ vendors at the Artisan Market and see the Quilt Show exhibit at the same location, Beechwood Church. Both art events have moved from their previous locations to create more room for vendors, shoppers, and guests. Food trucks will be on site and pop-up Dutch Dance performances will be happening throughout the market event times.

Artisan Market

Saturday, May 7 – 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, May 8 – 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Beechwood Church (outside event)

Quilt Show

Saturday, May 14 - Sunday, May 15

Beechwood Church (inside event)

Sat, May 7 10:00 a.m. Beechwood Church

Sun, May 8 12:00 p.m. Beechwood Church

Mon, May 9 10:00 a.m. Beechwood Church

Tue, May 10 10:00 a.m. Beechwood Church

Wed, May 11 10:00 a.m. Beechwood Church

Thu, May 12 10:00 a.m. Beechwood Church

Fri, May 13 10:00 a.m. Beechwood Church

Sat, May 14 10:00 a.m. Beechwood Church

Sun, May 15 12:00 p.m. Beechwood Church

For information, tickets, and complete festival details visit www.TulipTime.com or call 800-822-2770.

