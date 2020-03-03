HOLLAND, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer will deliver the keynote address at this year's Tulip Time Festival Luncheon, organizers announced Tuesday.

This will be Whitmer's second time delivering the address at the luncheon as governor of the state of Michigan.

“We are honored to host Governor Whitmer and other dignified attendees at this year’s Festival Luncheon during Tulip Time,” states Gwen Auwerda, Tulip Time’s Executive Director.

Organizers anticipate more than 900 attendees made up of a mix of Tulip Time stakeholders, donors, local business leaders, as well as federal, state and local legislators.

The luncheon is set to take place Wednesday, May 6 at the DeVos Fieldhouse at Hope College in Holland. Doors open at 11 a.m.

Luncheon tickets are $75 per person and are available for purchase starting Tuesday, March 3 at www.tuliptime.com/luncheon or by calling the Tulip Time Festival office at 616-396-4221. Organizers say seating for the luncheon is limited.

RELATED VIDEO:

More Tulip Time Festival News on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.