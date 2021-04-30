Tulip Time Festival will have no-cost COVID-19 testing, vaccinations beginning Saturday

Free COVID-19 testing and vaccinations will take place Saturday, May 1 to Saturday, May 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and on Thursday, May 6 from 4-8 p.m.

HOLLAND, Mich. — The Tulip Time Festival, in partnership with the Ottawa County Health Department will offer COVID-19 testing and vaccinations starting Saturday, May 1.

Both testing and vaccinations will be no-cost and located at the HHS outdoor walk-up site at 61 East 6th Street in Holland.

"Partnering with the City of Holland and Tulip Time Festival gives us a great opportunity to meet people where they are and offer vaccination," said Toni Bulthuis, immunization supervisor with OCDPH.

The health department will be administering the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine to make the process as quick and simple as possible for Tulip Time visitors.

"This is the first large festival in the state in the last 15 months. We encourage people to take advantage of both of these services to stay safe so we can stay open," said Gwen Auwerda, executive director with Tulip Time Festival.

