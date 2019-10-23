HOLLAND, Mich. - We here in West Michigan already know how amazing the Tulip Time Festival is, but now bulb enthusiasts all over the world will know about it.

The Tulip Time Festival was recently recognized by the World Tulip Summit Society (WTSS) as one of the "World Tulip Destinations Worth Traveling For." The recognition is part of the 2019 World Tulip Awards, which recognizes communities and events that excel in promoting and celebrating the flower and its history.

As an invited guest of the WTSS, Gwen Auwerda, Tulip Time Executive Director, accepted the award.

“We are extremely honored to have received this award,” stated Gwen Auwerda. “To be recognized among this elite group of tulip celebrations is indeed a privilege.”

Earlier this month, America In Bloom awarded the City of Holland the top prize for cities with a population of 30,000 to 40,000. Judges evaluated the community’s work in the areas of community vitality, environmental efforts, celebrating heritage, landscaped areas, urban forestry, flowers, and overall impression, as well as assessing community involvement. A special “Life of the Party – Best Community Celebration” award was presented to the City of Holland by America In Bloom in recognition of the Tulip Time Festival, which marked 90 years in May. In 2017, Holland also won the international Communities in Bloom award.

