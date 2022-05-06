Your guide to the 2022 Tulip Time Festival

If you're looking for a complete guide to Tulip Time, look no further! We're breaking down the events at year's festival—and the best places to see the tulips.

HOLLAND, Mich. — It’s May in West Michigan, and that means tulips are blooming, Dutch dancers are rehearsing and Holland is preparing to host the 2022 Tulip Time Festival! The festival kicks off Saturday, May 7 and runs through Sunday, May 15, promising both new and classic events.

With all the events and activities during the festival, how do you know which ones to stop by? Whether this is your first Tulip Time or your 50th, we have you covered! This guide will help you navigate the festival and get the most out of the iconic event.

Where to see the tulips

Of course, if you’re visiting Tulip Time, you’re probably looking for the best place to see the flowers in bloom! The city of Holland is boasting multiple locations full of planters, flower beds and fields of tulips.

While many locations are free and open to the public – like Centennial Park, downtown Holland and Window on the Waterfront Park – others require admission and have hours of operation.

This includes one of the most well-known locations of Tulip Time: Windmill Island Gardens. The gardens offer over 36 acres of flowers, canals and hedges, and includes the infamous De Zwaan windmill, which is the only authentic Dutch windmill operating in the United States. The grounds also include a conservatory, carousel, an Amsterdam street organ and more! Admission for adults is $12 per person and $6 for children 3-15.

New this year is the Immersion Garden, which is being hosted at the Ottawa County Fairgrounds. Have you ever tried to take a selfie with the tulips behind you and struggled to find a flattering angle? The Immersion Garden is working to solve this problem! The tulips are elevated to make photos and selfies easier to take. Tickets prices vary on the day.

At Nelis' Dutch Village, visitors can celebrate Tulip Time at an immersive recreated village. During the festival, the park's hours are extended to give more people a chance to see the thousands of tulips planted around the grounds. Nelis' Dutch Village also offers a petting zoo, rides, Dutch dancers and more. To learn about ticket pricing and hours of operation, click here.

Browse the tulip fields at Veldheer Tulip Gardens this May! With hundreds of varieties of flowers, visitors will be sure to find some that catch their eye. Tulip bulbs can also be bought at the farm's store. Veldheer is Holland's only tulip farm. Learn more here.

To see a full list of places to see tulips across Holland, click here.

Tours

Tulip Time visitors can learn more about the festival while enjoying the sights during various walking tours, where a guide dressed in traditional Dutch clothes will share the history of Tulip Time. The 90-minute tours take participants through tulip gardens and well-known spots in Holland. These tours are held daily and are $35 per person.

For those looking for a more exclusive experience, VIP walking tours will be held May 7, May 8 and May 15. While the VIP tour is also 90 minutes, it will wrap up with a reception at CityFlatsHotel, which has a view of the windmill. Participants will enjoy hors d'oeuvres, wine and Dutch desserts. Holland mayor Nathan Bocks will also attend to share stories about Tulip Time and the city. Tickets go for $75 per person.

In addition, visitors can climb aboard and take a tour of the Friends Good Will, a replica Great Lakes sloop from 1810. Presented by the Michigan Maritime Museum, the tours will share Dutch history revolving around ships and the water. Tours are held daily and are $5 per person.

Events

Tulip Time Run: Help kick off Tulip Time on Saturday, May 7 with a run! Beginning at 8 a.m., participants can enjoy a 10K or 5K, either walking or running, through downtown Holland. A virtual option is also available for those who can't make it to the races in-person. Registration closes at 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

Artisan Market: With over 240 local vendors selling their handmade items, Tulip Time visitors are sure to find something they love at the artisan markets. Markets are held both May 7 at 10 a.m. and May 8 at noon at Beechwood Church.

Midway Carnival: Every day of the festival, the Midway Carnival will be bringing food, games and rides to families in the Civic Center parking lot. With both kiddie rides and larger rides, there's a little something for everyone to enjoy. Wristbands are $30 each.

Talent Showcase: Over 25 acts from four local high schools will participate in the Tulip Time Talent Showcase at Central Wesleyan Church. Hear from soloists, choirs and orchestras on Wednesday, May 11. Tickets are $17 each.

Kinderparade: In this Tulip Time favorite, local elementary school students will participate in the Kinderparade in full costume, with each school representing a different aspect of Dutch culture.

Volksparade: The annual Volksparade begins Saturday afternoon with the traditional white glove inspection followed by a scrubbing of the streets! Anyone is welcome to participate, but those interested must be in traditional Dutch clothing and have buckets and brooms. High school marching bands will also be participating in this infamous parade.

Fireworks: To wrap up the 2022 festival, fireworks will be held in Kollen Park the night of Saturday, May 14. There will be activities, live music and food before the show kicks off at dusk.

Activities

Floral Arranging: Let the experts teach you how to curate the perfect floral arrangement during this class! It includes all necessary supplies and you get to take home your masterpiece. Classes last 75 minutes and will be held Monday, May 9 and Tuesday, May 10 at Huisman Flowers. Tickets are $35 per person.

Photo Walk: Have you been wanting to hone your photography skills and learn from a professional? Photo walks at Windmill Island Gardens will give participants a chance to learn from professional photographers, hone their skills and even submit the photos they take at the gardens to a photo contest! The events take place before or after the park closes to avoid crowds. Tickets are $35 per person.

Exhibits

"Zeeland Girl": To highlight the connection between the Holland-Zeeland area and the Netherlands, a Dutch art exhibit will be debuting in the U.S. during Tulip Time. Rem van den Bosch's exhibit "Zeeuws Meisje (Zeeland Girl)" is a three-part display featuring photos and handmade dresses. Tickets prices vary based on the day.

Quilt Show: The annual Tulip Time quilt show is featuring over 100 handmade quilts and wall hangings. Visitors can also enter their name in a raffle for a chance to win a special quilt made to commemorate the 2022 festival. Tickets are $6 per person.

First Bloem: Each year, artists enter their work into the "First Bloem" poster competition. Only one is selected to be the official Tulip Time poster. This year, Kate Moynihan's "Bursting with Color" took home the honor.

During the festival, the top 20 entries will be on display at the First Bloem exhibit at Warehouse 6. There will even be Viewers' Choice Awards, so be sure to vote for your favorites! The exhibit is free to attend.

Dutch Dances

The infamous Dutch Dances held during Tulip Time encapsulate Dutch culture. Participants wear traditional Dutch clothing and perform to folk music, preparing for months leading up to the festival.

The dances will be performed every day of Tulip Time and include both dances by both children and adults.

Friday, May 6

Kinder/Middel Dutch Dance — 6:15-6:30 p.m. — Centennial Park

Dutch Dance — 7-7:15 p.m. — Centennial Park

Saturday, May 7

Kinder/Middel Dutch Dance 11:30-11:45 a.m. — Beechwood Church 5:30-5:45 p.m. — Centennial Park

Dutch Dance 12:30-12:45 p.m. — Beechwood Church 2-2:15 p.m. — Beechwood Church 4-4:15 p.m. — Centennial Park 6:16-6:30 p.m. — Centennial Park



Sunday, May 8

Kinder/Middel Dutch Dance 1:30-1:45 p.m. — Beechwood Church

Dutch Dance 2:30-2:45 p.m. — Beechwood Church 3:30-3:45 p.m. — Centennial Park



Monday, May 9

Dutch Dance — 7-7:15 p.m. — Centennial Park

Tuesday, May 10

Kinder/Middel Dutch Dance — 6:15-6:30 p.m. — Centennial Park

Dutch Dance — 7-7:15 p.m. — Centennial Park

Wednesday, May 11

Kinder/Middel Dutch Dance — 6:15-6:30 p.m. — Centennial Park

Dutch Dance — 7-7:15 p.m. — Centennial Park

Thursday, May 12

Kinder/Middel Dutch Dance — 6:15-6:30 p.m. — 8th Street between River and College

Dutch Dance 1:30-1:45 p.m. — 8th Street between River and College 7-7:15 p.m. — 8th Street between River and College



Friday, May 13

Kinder/Middel Dutch Dance — 6:15-6:30 p.m. — Centennial Park

Dutch Dance — 7-7:15 p.m. — Centennial Park

Saturday, May 14

Kinder/Middel Dutch Dance 1:30-1:45 p.m. — 8th Street between River and College 6:15-6:30 p.m. — Centennial Park

Dutch Dance 7-7:15 p.m. — Centennial Park



Performances

Along with the iconic Dutch Dances, a variety of performances will be coming to Holland to join in the festivities. All of these events are ticketed, and nearly all are one-time-only performances!

Dutch organ concert — Two professional musicians from Hope College will be performing music spanning 500 years of Dutch history on Sunday, May 8.

Guys on Ice — This comedy musical will be performed almost every day of Tulip Time. It tells the story of two ice fishermen.

Elton Rohn — Known as the premier Elton John impersonator of North America, Elton Rohn promises an authentic concert on Saturday, May 7.

American Legion Band — The American Legion Band features local musicians who have performed worldwide on Tuesday, May 10.

Fiddlefire — Join family band Fiddlefire for a night of music on Thursday, May 12! The band includes a fiddle, guitar, mandolin, string bass, percussion and more.

Texas Tenors — Tulip Time favorites Texas Tenors return for another year of both original music and classic covers on Friday, May 13.

Chase Bryant — The country music superstar is taking over the Civic Center Saturday, May 7 to bring Holland his chart-topping hits.

While Holland is infamous for its tulips and the Tulip Time Festival, there's plenty to do in the area outside of the festival! Click here to see other activities, restaurants and events happening nearby.

