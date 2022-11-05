Tulip Time's Children's Parade: Here's how to watch the 2022 Kinderparade in Holland

At 2 p.m., elementary school children will line up with their teachers in full costume as they march together through downtown Holland.

HOLLAND, Michigan — Now that Tulip Time is in full swing, it's time for a parade or two!

Before the Kinderparade begins at 2 p.m. Thursday in downtown Holland, Dutch dancers in wooden shoes will Klomp at 1:30 p.m. on 8th Street between River Avenue and College Avenue.

Then at 2 p.m., elementary school children will line up with their teachers and school administrators in full costume as they march together through downtown Holland.

Each school and grade will have its own theme that nods to the towns’ Dutch heritage, from Dutch agriculture to the Dutch Master’s painters.

The parade route begins at 8th Street from Columbia Avenue to Kollen Park.

Curious about where to sit to get the best views? Tulip Time has a guide for that!

Here's the parade lineup:

In the event of rain, organizers said the parade will be postponed to Friday, May 13.

On Saturday, May 14, festivalgoers can view the Volksparade from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The People's Parade showcases dozens of middle school and high school bands from West Michigan.

The festival began Saturday, May 7 and continues through Sunday, May 15, promising both new and classic events.

