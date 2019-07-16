HOLLAND, Mich. - Tulip Time and the Holland Area Arts Council have announced the start of the 2020 Festival Artwork Competition, where a work of art is selected for the official Tulip Time poster.

Each year, the Holland Area Arts Council invites a juror to select the Top 20 pieces. John Berry, former Vice President of Corporate Communications at Herman Miller, will be the 2020 juror.

Until 2011, posters were commissioned work from selected artists. Since transitioning into a Festival Artwork Competition, nine local artists have been awarded this honor:

2011 Beth Charles – “Drama Queens”

2012 Brittany Strabbing – “Beautiful Dream”

2013 Maggie Schultz – “Clothed in Splendor”

2014 Karin Nelson – “Resilience”

2015 Carolyn Stich – “Joy of Spring”

2016 Alla Dickson – “Spectacle”

2017 Michele Gort – “Playful Time”

2018 Cindy Awrey – “Together”

2019 Carolyn Stich – “Enduring Delft”

Submissions for the 2020 Festival Artwork Competition will be accepted Oct. 2 through Oct. 5, 2019. The artwork theme should represent Tulip Time’s mission to celebrate Holland’s community today, tulips and Dutch heritage. The winner of the 2020 competition will be announced at a reception celebrating Tulip Time’s artists, which will be held in February.

To view the submission forms and full entry requirements, please pick up a prospectus from the Tulip Time Festival Office or the Holland Area Arts Council. The prospectus can also be found online at https://tuliptime.com/festivalartwork and www.hollandarts.org.

