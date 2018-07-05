HOLLAND, Mich. - An anticipated 500,000 people will travel from all over the country and other parts of the world to attend the nine-day Tulip Time Festival. Organizers put lot of effort into making sure those visitors get the most out of the experience.

"There is a lot of that going on," says Gwen Auwerda executive director of the festival.

With a festival of this magnitude, there are a few things that will likely bubble to the top of of people's "Need To Know Lists." That includes: What is happening? When and where? And, what's the easiest way to get there?

Auwerda says they've made it simple.

"You can get all of that information on our interactive map. It has all of the shows and event schedule," she said. "Plan your day in advance. Look at the website. Look at the activities happening on the day you happen to be here and think through what you want to do and where are those activities."

The heart of the festival is centered around 8th Street in downtown Holland. The area is full of one-way streets and is in the middle of major construction. For that reason, and more, Auwerda does not recommend driving too far into downtown Holland.

"One of the best ways to get around is to use our park and ride shuttle and a shuttle that will get you around the proper of downtown where all of our events are," she says. "It is through MAX Transit who does our bussing internally to the city. You can park a little outside downtown and get into the downtown area. It's $1 a ride per person or $5 and you can ride unlimited for the entire week. It is a steal of a deal and really a great way to navigate downtown."

Festival goers can drop their car off in one of two lots, the Ditto Thrift Store on 8th or the D&W Grocery store on Douglas Avenue. The MAX Transit shuttles run between ten and six during the festival and arrive at each stop about 20 to 30 minutes apart.

For those determined to drive, Auwerda says there is free parking all around downtown Holland. She cautions, it may be free but that doesn't mean it will be convenient.

"There are a number of parking lots downtown.There is a parking deck. There is public parking all within a three to four block radius of downtown and near 8th Street. But, again, it is really busy," she said. "The first weekend we have an Artisan Market with more than 200 vendors. So, you have all the vendors here with their trucks and trailers as well as people coming to the event.

"You are going to have to park a little outside the perimeter to find a spot. You are going to have to walk a ways."

However they decide to navigate the festival, she suggests festival-goers use some of their down time to enjoy the variety of businesses in the Holland area.

