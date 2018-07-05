HOLLAND, Mich. -- If you're like me and you don't live in Tulip Town, you may not give a second thought to all the work that went into planting and protecting the very flowers that make Holland such a draw this time of year.

But I learned it's quite an undertaking.

The city plants about 450,000 new bulbs each fall, but not all the tulips you see are planted by the city. Thousands of others are planted by volunteers, recruited by Tulip Time organizers, who take great pride in making Holland beautiful.

"They'll take their grandkids or whatever and say 'Oh, this is what we planted' and so it's kind of fun that way," said Steve Zwiep, the Supervisor of Holland's Parks Department.

"Some of them have contests to see how fast they can plant a bed."

Once the bulbs are planted, the next job is to protect them. Tulip bulbs are apparently a delicacy for deer, and as most of us know, there are plenty of deer to go around in Ottawa County and Michigan in general.

"In the winter time, if we don't protect [the tulips], the shoots start coming up, and they like to nip off those little shoots, and that ruins the plant," Zwiep said.

"A number of years ago we didn't realize that deer came in here and they came in and they ate about 50,000 tulips."

The solution for protecting the tulips are deer fences that are plenty tall and keep animals out of the beds. Ottawa County inmates involved in a program called SWAP put the fences up, which takes between four days and week to complete. Tear down, which we got to see on Monday, April 30, is much quicker. It only takes about a day and a half.

Once Tulip Time is over, people have the chance to take home a piece of the festival with them. Holland in Bloom hosts a tulip dig every year. You pay $10 for a five-gallon bucket and you can fill that bucket up with tulip bulbs to be planted in your own garden. This year, that event happens June 2 from 9 a.m. to noon at Window on the Waterfront, Windmill Island Gardens, and Centennial Park.

So now that you know what goes into making the festival so beautiful, it's time to do what the late Tiny Tim told you and "Tip toe through the tulips with me!"

