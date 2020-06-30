Tulip Time reaches 80% of fundraising goal

The organization has raised $800,000.

Holland's annual Tulip Time festival did not take place in 2020, which left organizers struggling to figure out how to fund future events.

They decided to fundraise for expenses, and as of Tuesday, they have reached 80% of their goal. In order to hopefully return in 2021, they need to raise $1 million.

The executive director Gwen Auwerda said they've already reached $800,000, which means they can start planning.

"It's still so unknown what we can do," said Auwerda. "We're starting to look at what we can plan within the guidelines and a lot of things will be outdoor events that we're planning right now. We've typically had parades and artisan markets and so that's what we're starting with. We will have a festival of some sort and do the best that we can."

This was the first time in 91 years that the Tulip Time festival did not take place.

