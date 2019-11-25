HOLLAND, Mich. — Registration is now open for the Tulip Time Run, which will be held at Kollen Park on Saturday, May 2, 2020.

The run, presented by MVP Athletic Club, has an event for everyone — a 5k, 10k and kids fun run, as well as the Tulip Time virtual run.

All registered participants will receive a commemorative finisher medal, post-event refreshments and a race bib. Included with the bib is a complimentary gear check tag and free beverage ticket which can be redeemed at the after-party at Boatwerks Waterfront Restaurant.

Registering before April 15 ensures participants will get an event shirt.

Event check-in and late registration will be at the Health and Fitness Expo on Friday, May 1 from 3 to 7 p.m. at MVP Athletic Club, and on Saturday, May 2 at 7 a.m. at Kollen Park. The Health and Fitness Expo offers information, displays and giveaways from event sponsors and health and fitness companies.

The 5k will begin at 8 a.m. and the 10k will start at 8:30 a.m. The kids fun run will start at 9 a.m. at Kollen Park. Cash prizes will be awarded to the overall male/female and masters male/female in the 5k and 10k. Tulip Time merchandise will be awarded to the Grand Masters male/female and senior masters male/female in the 5k and 10k.

Age group awards will be given to the top three male and female in each age division for the 5k and 10k.

To register for the run, visit tuliptime.com/run. For more information, contact race director Kara DenUyl at 616-396-4221, ext. 114 or kara@tuliptime.com.

