HOLLAND, Mich — There's no Tulip Time in Holland this year, it's canceled because of COVID-19.

While it's a big economic loss for the area, there's a fun way to be part of this year's festival from home that'll make next year's event even better.

To offset losing out on this year’s event, festival organizers have a couple different options for you to help from a distance.

T-shirts are available for purchase online in three different designs, each unique to the festival.

There will also be virtual 5K and 10K runs, where you can run around the block or on your treadmill at home.

“I think this is an opportunity for people to just be part of the community," says Tulip Time executive director Gwen Auwerda. "If all of us wear these shirts and we walk or run on Saturday the second, you’re going to see them in your neighborhoods and around town and its going to be really special to do something in a unique way.”

All the funds raised through t-shirt sales and the virtual run will go towards next year’s Tulip Time Festival.

You can find information on how to register for the run or buy a shirt on the festivals website.

